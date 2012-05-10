版本:
UPDATE 3-Chile's LAN launching share swap to take over Brazil's TAM

By Moises Avila	
    SANTIAGO, May 9 Chile's LAN Airlines 
 said on Wednesday it was launching the share swap offer
that would complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM to
create LATAM Airlines Group, the largest carrier in Latin
America and one of the world's biggest airlines.	
    The share swap has been given the go-ahead by regulators,
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving it
earlier in the day and Brazil's regulator on
Monday. 	
    LAN's filing, dated May 10, was later taken down from the
website of Chile's securities regulator and although it not
immediately clear why it was removed, a source close to the
merger said the share swap would officially kick off on
Thursday. LAN was not available for official comment.	
    LAN said in the filing that the swap offer is slated for
completion on June 12. 	
    
   	
    	
    The tie-up will create an airline with annual revenue of
$10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was
announced in August, the all-stock transaction was worth an
estimated $2.7 billion.	
    "What should happen is a benefit in terms of prices for
Latin American clients, especially those in South America," said
Alfredo Parra, an analyst with EuroAmerica.	
    "The (merged) company should better optimize its resources,
be it by increasing seats on flights (or) bettering cargo
distribution."     	
    Chile's supreme court last month rejected appeals by LAN and
TAM to lift conditions imposed on the merger by a local
antitrust regulator. In October, the airlines had said they did
not expect those conditions to cut more than $10 million from
savings, which were initially estimated at around $400 million.	
    The merger could result in a higher-than-expected increase
in pre-tax operational revenues of up to $700 million for the
new carrier LATAM, TAM said in a securities filing in January.
 	
    One of the few investment grade airlines in the world, LAN
has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile,
Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in the same nations plus
Brazil and Mexico.  	
    LAN is due to report earnings soon. First quarter net profit
is expected to fall 22 percent on the year on rising fuel prices
and restructuring costs in Colombia, according to a Reuters
poll. 	
    LAN shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday, slightly
underperforming Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index,
which fell 0.6 percent. Shares in TAM rose 0.1 percent in
Brazil, while the Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent.

