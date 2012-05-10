UPDATE 3-Chile's LAN launching share swap to take over Brazil's TAM

By Moises Avila SANTIAGO, May 9 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Wednesday it was launching the share swap offer that would complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM to create LATAM Airlines Group, the largest carrier in Latin America and one of the world's biggest airlines. The share swap has been given the go-ahead by regulators, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving it earlier in the day and Brazil's regulator on Monday. LAN's filing, dated May 10, was later taken down from the website of Chile's securities regulator and although it not immediately clear why it was removed, a source close to the merger said the share swap would officially kick off on Thursday. LAN was not available for official comment. LAN said in the filing that the swap offer is slated for completion on June 12. The tie-up will create an airline with annual revenue of $10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was announced in August, the all-stock transaction was worth an estimated $2.7 billion. "What should happen is a benefit in terms of prices for Latin American clients, especially those in South America," said Alfredo Parra, an analyst with EuroAmerica. "The (merged) company should better optimize its resources, be it by increasing seats on flights (or) bettering cargo distribution." Chile's supreme court last month rejected appeals by LAN and TAM to lift conditions imposed on the merger by a local antitrust regulator. In October, the airlines had said they did not expect those conditions to cut more than $10 million from savings, which were initially estimated at around $400 million. The merger could result in a higher-than-expected increase in pre-tax operational revenues of up to $700 million for the new carrier LATAM, TAM said in a securities filing in January. One of the few investment grade airlines in the world, LAN has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in the same nations plus Brazil and Mexico. LAN is due to report earnings soon. First quarter net profit is expected to fall 22 percent on the year on rising fuel prices and restructuring costs in Colombia, according to a Reuters poll. LAN shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday, slightly underperforming Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, which fell 0.6 percent. Shares in TAM rose 0.1 percent in Brazil, while the Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent.