UPDATE 1-Chile LAN holders to vote on TAM tie-up Dec. 21

* LAN board to recommend vote in favor
* Deal will create one of the world's biggest airlines
* Tie-up expected by the end of first quarter 2012
SANTIAGO, Nov 11 Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN
will put its planned takeover of Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA to a
vote by shareholders on Dec. 21, it said in a statement to
Chile's stock market regulator on Friday.
LAN said its board will recommend shareholders approve the
takeover, which would create one of the world's largest
airlines.
The Chilean carrier said it expected the country's supreme
court would issue a decision on a complaint LAN and TAM have
lodged over some of the conditions imposed on the merger by
April 30.
The measures LAN and TAM appealed relate to code-share
agreements, obligations to give up some flights via Lima to
other cities and surveillance requirements.
The airlines said in a joint statement last month that the
two companies would keep their current corporate structures
after the merger to create the LATAM Group, a deal they expect
to be complete by the end of the first quarter of next year.
