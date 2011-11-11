版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 12日 星期六 04:56 BJT

Chile LAN holders to vote on TAM takeover Dec. 21

SANTIAGO Nov 11 Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN will submit its takeover of Brazilian TAM TAMM4.SA to shareholders for approval on Dec. 21, it said in a statement to Chile's stock market regulator on Friday.

LAN said its board will recommend shareholders approve the takeover, which would create one of the world's largest airlines.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐