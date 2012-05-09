版本:
Chile LAN passenger traffic up 13.9 pct in April

SANTIAGO May 9 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 13.9 percent in April from a year earlier while its cargo traffic fell 4.7 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, LAN announced it had launched a share swap offer in the final stage of its takeover of Brazil's TAM to create one of the world's biggest airlines.

