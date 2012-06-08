版本:
Chile LAN passenger traffic up 14.9 pct in May

SANTIAGO, June 8 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Friday its May passenger traffic rose 14.9 percent from the same month a year ago while its cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent.

The Chilean carrier is poised to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM by the end of the first half of 2012, creating one of the world's biggest airlines.

