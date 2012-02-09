Chile LAN Jan passenger traffic up 10.4 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Thursday its passenger traffic rose 10.4 percent in January from a year earlier after rising 13.6 percent in December, while cargo traffic rose 2.1 percent.
The carrier's passenger traffic grew 15.9 percent in 2011 from 2010, LAN said last month. LAN, which has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico.
LAN said in late January its fourth-quarter net profit fell 31.6 percent from a year ago to $112.5 million, citing disruptions from a volcanic ash cloud in Chile, restructuring costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.
The regional carrier's full-year 2011 profit fell 23.7 percent from a year earlier to $320.2 million.
The Chilean carrier is poised to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM in the first quarter, creating one of the world's biggest airlines. Regulators in Chile and Brazil recently approved the deal.
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)