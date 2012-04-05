版本:
Chile top court upholds LAN-TAM takeover measures

SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's supreme court said on Thursday it rejected LAN Airlines' and Brazilian airline TAM's appeals to lift mitigation measures imposed on their merger by a local antitrust regulator.

LAN's takeover of TAM will create one of the world's largest carriers and is expected to be complete by mid-May.

