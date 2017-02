SANTIAGO Oct 25 Chilean airline PAL said on Tuesday it would drop its appeal against the local regulator's approval of LAN Airlines' LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA.

LAN said separately that it had reached a deal to pay PAL $5 million to help cover legal costs from appeals it made to Chile's anti-monopoly regulator and the Supreme Court relating to the deal to create one of the world's biggest airlines. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)