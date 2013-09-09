LATAM Airlines passenger traffic rose 1.6 pct in August

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
SANTIAGO, Sept 9 Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , said total passenger traffic increased 1.6 percent in August from the previous year.
The company was formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile's flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM. In its first year, it has struggled with rising costs in Brazil, where it is cutting capacity. A disagreement with Argentina over the use of its hangar in a Buenos Aires airport added to its woes.
On Monday the airline said capacity in Brazil in August had been reduced 7.1 percent versus a year ago, with passenger traffic falling 1.7 percent and load factor, a measure of how full planes are, rising 4.3 percentage points.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.