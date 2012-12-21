STXNEWS LATAM- LATAM Airlines revises Nov. passenger traffic

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SANTIAGO Dec 21 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines Group on Friday revised the number of passengers for November to an increase of 12.0% compared with the same period last year, and not 10.1 percent as previously reported.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover in June of Brazil's TAM.
Estimates for Brazilian domestic passengers in November remained unchanged at a 14.7 percent increase. LATAM Airlines revised non-Brazil passenger traffic to a 13.8 percent increase, versus a prior estimate of 10.7 percent.
LATAM's passenger traffic grew 7.7 percent in the January to November period, up from the previously reported 7.5 percent, the group added.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.