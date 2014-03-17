LATAM Airlines posts fourth-quarter $46.1 million net loss

UPDATE 1-Omnicom revenue beats on Europe, UK growth
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.
SANTIAGO, March 17 LATAM Airlines posted a net loss of $46.1 million for the fourth quarter due to a drop in revenue and a foreign exchange loss stemming from the Brazilian real's depreciation, the company said on Monday.
The loss was well short of forecasts for a $2.4 million profit in a Reuters poll.
The company, formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM, posted a net loss of $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.
April 18 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc kept its 2017 outlook unchanged despite its first-quarter shipments hitting the high end of its forecast.
April 18 Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as a recovery in crude oil prices helped the lender set aside less money to cover bad loans.