版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 20:09 BJT

LATAM Airlines picks oneworld as global alliance

SANTIAGO, March 7 Newly merged LATAM Airlines Group has chosen oneworld as its global alliance, the carrier said on Thursday.

Chile's LAN, which was already a member of oneworld, last year completed a takeover of Brazil's TAM, which belonged to Star Alliance.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐