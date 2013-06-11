版本:
LATAM Airlines shareholders approve $1 bln capital increase

SANTIAGO, June 11 Shareholders of LATAM Airlines Group SA on Tuesday approved a $1 billion capital increase chiefly destined to fund a major overhaul of the company's fleet.

Latin America's largest carrier, formed by Chilean LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM last June, said earlier on Tuesday it aimed to wrap up the operation around Sept. 25.

