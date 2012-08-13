Chile's LATAM Airlines to spend $7.87 bln on fleet through 2014

BRIEF-Founders Advantage entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility
Aug 13 Chile's newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines said on Monday it would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014.
LAN Airlines completed a takeover of Brazilian rival TAM in June, creating the world's second-largest airline by market value ,in a deal that executives expect to yield up to $700 million in annual cost savings within four years.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016