LATAM Airlines sees improved margins, profit in 2014

SANTIAGO Nov 27 LATAM Airlines Group
said it expected operating margins and profitability to improve
in 2014.
In a short statement on Wednesday, the region's biggest
airline said it estimated its operating margin at between 6
percent and 8 percent next year.
LATAM is expecting an operating margin of about 5 percent in
2013, the company said in releasing its third-quarter results
earlier this month.
The company was created when Chile's LAN bought Brazil's TAM
in 2012. It has been cutting costs and capacity as it seeks
long-term to return to the double-digit margins LAN enjoyed
before the merger.