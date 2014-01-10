LATAM Airlines raises $156 mln in sale of leftover shares

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
SANTIAGO Jan 10 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines on Friday raised $156 million by selling shares that were not snapped up in a recent offering intended to increase capital.
The company, the fruit of Chilean airline LAN's 2012 takeover of Brazil's TAM, offered 10.3 million shares in a local auction.
That means LATAM has raked in a total of $940 million to help finance its investment plan.
LATAM had had a preferential capital increase period that wrapped up in December that took in roughly $784 million, but this amount fell short of the roughly $1 billion the company was seeking to raise.
The region's largest carrier is seeking to bolster its finances and achieve the margins it enjoyed before the merger.
Weakness in the Brazilian market has hurt LATAM's operating margins, but third quarter results suggest the carrier is turning the corner.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical