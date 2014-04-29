UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines expects investment-grade debt rating by 1st-half 2016

(Adds company forecast on debt/earnings, margins, comment,
shares)
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 29 LATAM Airlines
, which was created via a tie-up of Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM in 2012, said it expects to regain investment-grade
debt rating by the first half of 2016 at the latest.
But Latin America's largest airline, which as LAN enjoyed
investment-grade status and was a darling of the market, has
struggled since the merger to get its Brazilian operations in
line against the backdrop of a slowing economy and currency
headwinds.
The airline's debt, currently rated BB by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch Ratings, was downgraded to junk following the merger,
largely on concerns over TAM's high leverage.
But LATAM has said results should improve as cost-cutting
measures take effect, and Chief Financial Officer Andres Osorio
said at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday that the
company expected to return to investment-grade status by the end
of 2015 or the first half of 2016.
Osorio added that LATAM predicted it would end 2014 with a
debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of around 4.2 or 4.3 times, down
from 4.9 at the end of 2013 and 7.2 in 2012.
The ratio gives investors a sense of a company's ability to
pay off its debt and can affect its credit rating.
A ratio of 4.2 or 4.3 "would leave us in a range for
investment grade," said Osorio. "However, the agencies need to
see the improvement that we have made on margins sustained over
time."
The airline is targeting improved operating margins in a
range between 6 percent and 8 percent this year after reducing
staff and capacity on Brazilian routes. Osorio said on Tuesday
that they would likely end up "closer to the lower end of the
range."
Shares in Santiago-listed Latam were up 2.4 percent to 8,500
pesos in late-afternoon trading, outperforming the IPSA index
and valuing the company at around $8.1 billion.
