LATAM Airlines Group's passenger traffic up 8.8 pct in Oct yr/yr

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
SANTIAGO Nov 14 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 8.8 percent in October compared with the same period last year.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of Brazil's TAM.
In October, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic rose 10.7 percent while non-Brazil passenger traffic increased 13.1 percent.
LATAM's passenger traffic grew 7.3 percent in the January to October period, the group added.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).