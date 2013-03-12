LATAM Airlines Group passenger traffic up 4.2 pct in February

SANTIAGO, March 12 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 4.2 percent in February versus a year ago.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN of Brazil's TAM.

In February, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic increased 2.4 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 9.3 percent.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

International passenger traffic, which accounted for about half of the airline's passenger traffic, rose 3.8 percent in February.

Cargo traffic inched up 0.6 percent in February.