公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 05:44 BJT

RPT-Chile LATAM Airlines passenger traffic up 7.9 pct in July

SANTIAGO Aug 9 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Thursday its July passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of Brazil's TAM.

