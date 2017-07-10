FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
2017年7月10日 / 晚上7点13分 / 1 天前

Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects

Gram Slattery

2 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - Twelve companies from seven countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its exports.

Chile is part of South America's "lithium triangle," home to more than half the known global reserves of the mineral, which plays an essential part in powering electric car batteries. But only abroad is lithium developed into products consumers can use, a fact Chile's government wants to change.

In March, Chilean state development agency CORFO invited bids from companies to manufacture value-added projects from the country's lithium. The winner will secure a steady supply of the metal at a favorable price, part of a deal CORFO made with U.S.-based supplier Albemarle Corp.

Among the proposals are projects to create "next-generation" batteries, lithium salts, lithium metal, and several other materials, CORFO Executive Vice President Eduardo Bitran told journalists.

"We've had great success because here we're uniting the global electro-mobility industry with the largest lithium reserves in the world," he said. Bitran added that the selection process should be completed around January and that more than one winner could be selected. Projects resulting from the auction, CORFO said, should come online in 2019.

