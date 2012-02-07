Chile to auction lithium mining contracts- report

* Chile to auction contracts to exploit lithium- report

* World top copper producer seeks to promote lithium industry

* Chile stands to gain $350 mln per project

SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chile will auction contracts for the right to explore and produce lithium, as the world's top copper producer seeks to boost its output of the material used in hybrid vehicles, computer and smartphone batteries, local media said on Tuesday.

Development of lithium, of which Chile holds a quarter of world reserves, has been stunted by a constitutional ban on concessions, according to Chilean daily La Tercera. Companies are allowed to rent lithium-producing properties, but the mineral never belongs to the firm. Special contracts for lithium production, however, are legally permitted.

"The right to exploit around 100,000 tonnes of lithium for 20 years will be auctioned," mining subsecretary Pablo Wagner was quoted as saying on La Tercera's web site. "We know that if we delay a lot in developing this project we'll lose competitiveness and we could halve our market share."

A domestic and international roadshow is scheduled for the second quarter of the year and the first contract should be awarded by the end of 2012, according to La Tercera. Chile could reap $350 million per project, Wagner said.

Soquimich (SQM) , which also produces fertilizer and iodine, and Sociedad Chilena del Litio (SCL) are the only firms currently producing lithium in Chile.

SQM's chief operating officer is the brother of mining minister Hernan de Solminihac. Wagner said the mining minister was not involved with the lithium contracts, La Tercera reported.