Chile govt bill seeks loan rate cut after scandal

SANTIAGO, Sept 9 Chile's government sent a bill
to Congress on Friday that cuts maximum rates on bank loans in
the wake of a retail credit scandal, a move bankers argue would
hurt their business by deterring lending to riskier customers.
The bill proposes lowering the maximum loan rate from 50
percent to below 40 percent to prevent lower-income clients
from ending up with interest rates they struggle to repay,
according to the government.
"What we are doing with this is protect (consumers with
less purchasing power), but we also can't push the rate so low
that it leaves them out of the market," Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said after signing the bill with President Sebastian
Pinera.
A lower maximum rate could exclude between 100,000 and
200,000 customers but banks could also gain clients attracted
by greater banking solvency, transparency and information, said
Jorge Awad, president of Chile's banking association.
While the exact reduction to loan interest rates remains
unclear, the bill's passage would undoubtedly hit banking
revenue, said analyst Franco Contreras with the Tanner
brokerage in Santiago.
"Everything indicates that they are going to lower the
maximum rates on bank loans, the question is by how much," said
Contreras. "No one is sure, but it'll definitely hit the
banking sector."
Shares in Santander Chile STG.SN, Chile's largest bank,
fell almost 5 percent on Friday morning, before paring losses
to trade down 1.25 percent. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock
index .IPSA was trading down a sharp 1.48 percent in midday
trade.
The bill aims to avoid a repeat of a scandal that rocked
local retailer La Polar LAP.SN, which admitted it
unilaterally refinanced loans to hundreds of thousands of
clients with overdue bills, which critics have said sought to
hide bad loans to keep loss provisions down. [ID:nN1E75L0NK]
The La Polar scandal caught Chile's regulators off guard,
and contributed to knocking Pinera's approval rating down 5
points to 31 percent in June, the month the scandal broke,
according to pollster Adimark GfK.
The conservative billionaire's popularity has since dipped
further to just 27 percent approval, making him the least
popular Chilean leader since General Augusto Pinochet's
1973-1990 dictatorship, said an Adimark GfK poll last month.
[ID:nN1E7840FR]
Pinera's government has been battered in the past months by
growing social demands for a bigger share in an economic boom
driven by high prices for copper in the world's leading
producer. [ID:nN1E77328Z]
