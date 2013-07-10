Chile consumer, mortgage loan demand weaker in 2nd qtr -central bank

SANTIAGO, July 10 Demand for consumer and mortgage loans in Chile waned somewhat in the second quarter, while the availability of financing for construction and real-estate firms also slowed, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday.

About a fourth of banks surveyed in the central bank's quarterly poll on bank credit saw weaker demand for consumer and mortgage loans, "due to more unfavorable interest rate conditions."

But 69 percent of those polled said they witnessed no changes in consumer and mortgage loan demand from the prior quarter.

There were mixed views on whether demand for credit from large companies had grown or decreased in the April to June period, the poll showed.

Thirty-eight percent of banks polled reported weaker demand for loans from real-estate and construction companies.

On the availability of consumer and mortgage loans, nearly 90 percent of banks said conditions had not changed since the last poll.

However, a third of the banks saw tighter financing conditions for real-estate companies, and two-thirds saw the same phenomenon with construction companies.

Twenty-nine percent of banks said the availability of financing for large companies had become more restrictive, and 21 percent said the same of small and medium sized firms.

Chile's two largest banks are Santander Chile and Banco de Chile.