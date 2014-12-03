Chile bank loans seen up 8 pct in 2015 -Santander Chile CEO

SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chilean bank loans will likely
grow around 8 percent overall next year, helped along by a
moderate economic recovery, the chief executive of bank
Santander Chile told Reuters on Wednesday.
The economy of the top copper producer has slowed to
multi-year lows on the back of stagnating investment, especially
in the key mining sector, and cooling consumption, which has
crimped demand for loans and their availability.
Chile's gross domestic product should grow around 3 percent
for 2015 and domestic demand should also pick up its pace of
growth slightly, CEO Claudio Melandri said on the sidelines of
an economic forum in capital Santiago.
That should help fuel growth of 8 percent in consumer loans,
9 percent in mortgage loans and 6 to 8 percent in corporate
credit across Chile's banking industry, he said.
"We (Santander Chile) should be in line with that," he
added.
Santander Chile is the country's largest bank in terms of
assets and an arm of Spain's Santander.
According to latest figures, overall loans in Chile's
banking industry grew 5.6 percent in January through September
versus a year earlier.
