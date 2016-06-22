RPT-In Chile's forests, shadowy rebel groups threaten logging industry

(Repeats story with no changeto text)
By Gram Slattery
ANGOL, Chile, June 22 A few moments of
relaxation for Chilean logger Nelson Hidalgo were shattered one
day last month when 12 armed men piled out of a pick-up truck
and demanded he step outside his work-site dining trailer.
At rifle-point, the masked men forced Hidalgo and a handful
of colleagues to the ground, according to the workers' accounts.
Over the next hour, the armed men burned a minibus, an
excavator, and other equipment belonging to Nylyumar Forestry --
Hidalgo's employer and a subcontractor for Chilean timber giant
Celulosa Arauco.
As they left, the men scattered leaflets claiming allegiance
to Chile's indigenous Mapuche people, many of whom assert that
logging companies are trespassing on their territory and
draining the natural resources that are their birthright.
No one was injured. But Nylyumar estimates losses that
afternoon came to $600,000, and the company's workers were
shaken.
"Since then, I've been tense. My muscles are in pain, as if
they've been shrinking," the gruff, middle-aged Hidalgo said.
Such experiences have been multiplying lately, industry and
government data show, and weighing on Chilean logging, the
country's second-largest industry after copper mining. Mostly
focused on southern Chile, it is the source of 10 percent of the
country's exports.
Twenty-five attacks by saboteurs claiming to represent
Chile's Mapuche were registered in the first five months of 2016
by forestry subcontractors' union Acoforag. That resulted in an
estimated 9 billion pesos ($13.5 million) in damage, up from 3
billion pesos in all of 2015 and 638 million in 2014, according
to the union.
(Graphic showing sites of recent attacks: tmsnrt.rs/1tALt1k)
Latin America's two largest forestry firms Empresas CMPC
and Empresas Copec subsidiary Arauco have been
among the worst affected. Both declined interview requests.
Behind the attacks -- according to politicians and law
enforcement authorities -- are two small, mysterious groups who
say they want an autonomous Mapuche state. They are becoming
increasingly well organized and sophisticated in their tactics,
law enforcement, loggers, and politicians say.
The groups complain that the logging industry's introduction
of water-hungry radiata pine and eucalyptus trees since the
1980s has damaged the ecosystem.
In the southern Araucania region, the percentage of land now
used for forest plantations has risen to almost 20 percent of
all surface area. Academics say agriculture has become more
difficult as plantations have dried up the land, and according
to many government measures, the towns in the most heavily
logged zones are the poorest in the nation.
"Before, we had many water resources and natural spaces that
were the center of our cultural lifeblood, our food, our
spirituality and our strength," said Jose Osvaldo Millanao, a
Mapuche leader, while sitting in a traditional, wooden Ruka hut.
"And today, the big forestry companies have destroyed it."
CONFLICT ESCALATES
Around 600,000 Mapuche live in Chile, concentrated in
Araucania and Bio Bio, lush and hilly provinces roughly 400
miles (640 km) south of the nation's capital Santiago.
Ever since the Chilean army invaded Mapuche territory in a
brutal campaign in the late 1800s, relations with the state have
been fractious. When timber companies began replacing native
forest with industrial plantations in the 1980s, some Mapuche
fought back, setting plantations, trucks and machinery ablaze.
But such occasional incidents were not a major operational
threat to companies. That has changed in the last 18 months, as
attacks have accelerated.
Chile's southern trucking union said damage from trucks that
were hijacked and destroyed rose to $2 million in January and
February of 2016, from $500,000 for the same period last year.
Intentional forest fires, meanwhile, jumped in logging
regions to 3,081 in 2015 from 1,826 in 2013, according to the
government.
Between those years, according to regulatory filings, CMPC's
reported net loss to "forest-related disasters and other
damages" rose to $40.5 million from $6.6 million, as a long
drought fanned fires that arose both intentionally and
naturally.
A high-ranking CMPC manager, who asked not to be identified
as he is not authorized to speak to the media, said 4 billion
pesos worth of its subcontractors' equipment had been burnt in
19 attacks between January and May of 2016. That was up from 16
attacks in all of 2015.
Valuable time is also being lost as insurance claims are
processed, loggers say. The average Acoforag member bills 200
million pesos monthly, but replacement equipment does not arrive
for months after an attack.
MYSTERY GROUPS
The recent spike in violence has been attributed to two key
groups with perhaps as few as 60 members.
Calling themselves the Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco
("Arauco-Malleco Group") and the recently formed Weichan Auka
Mapu ("Fight of the rebel territory" in the Mapudungun tongue),
they have claimed responsibility for dozens of recent attacks,
but there have been few successful convictions and questions
remain about their identity.
A senior law enforcement source said the groups take
precautions against being tracked, such as collecting shell
casings after firing weapons and wearing bags over their shoes
to hide footprints.
Officials also question to what extent the activists speak
for the wider community.
"We know these groups are small, and knowing that, the
question becomes whether they really represent the Mapuche
cause," said Humberto Toro, the governor of logging-intensive
Arauco province.
While it is difficult to gauge Mapuche sentiment overall as
each community has an autonomous governing structure, two
leaders in the town of Ercilla -- at the center of the conflict
zone -- said arson against equipment was not justified. They
considered other forms of direct action acceptable, such as
occupying company-owned land.
They also say they are frustrated that their people are
under increased scrutiny due to the attacks.
"We don't know that it's Mapuche burning these trucks," said
Millanao.
In an effort to combat the spike in forestry attacks, the
contractors' union has recently installed a sophisticated
airborne balloon camera above the worst affected zone of
Araucania, though it has resulted in no convictions so far.
According to the CMPC source, the company has put
restrictions on riskier operations, such as night transport on
certain roads.
Authorities have pledged increased security. Many police
officers are heavily armed and signs along the main highway in
Araucania warn that the route is video-monitored.
But authorities struggle to protect the often remote logging
sites.
"There's this sense of latent fear," said Hidalgo, the
threatened Nylyumar logger, whose crew now works with a police
detail.
"I'm always looking around to see if anyone is following me,
to see if anyone is coming."
(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien,
Christian Plumb and Stuart Grudging)