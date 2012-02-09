STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 6-mo high as Cencosud mulls ADR

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a new six-month high, driven by late gains in retailer Cencosud after it announced it was mulling issuing ADRs in the United States as part of a previously approved capital increase.

The IPSA index closed 1.10 percent firmer at 4,410.05 points, preliminary closing data showed.

Shares in Cencosud reversed losses prior to the announcement to close 3.7 percent higher at 3,040 pesos a share. Commodity-related shares also shone, with industrial conglomerate Copec rising 2.11 percent and steelmaker CAP up 3.13 percent.