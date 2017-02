Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a 6-1/2 month high, gaining with global bourses after Greece's parliament approved austerity measures to avoid a messy debt default.

The IPSA index closed 0.52 percent firmer at 4,433.59 points, preliminary closing data showed. It was the bourse's strongest close since Aug.1.

Among the day's leading gains, shares in flagship airline LAN rose 2.38 percent, while retailer Cencosud gained 1.69 percent.