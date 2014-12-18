版本:
Santiago's Metro subscribes $800 mln in loans for expansion

SANTIAGO Dec 18 The metro train system servicing Chile's capital has subscribed $800 million in loans with a syndicate of international banks to finance expansion work, the state-owned transport company said on Thursday.

A syndicate of banks headed by Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corp will lend Metro $250 million, and a second syndicate led by BNP Paribas will loan another $550 million.

Metro will use the money for equipment and expenses for building new rail lines. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
