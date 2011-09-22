Chile's Pinera sees Mexican bourse tie-up "soon"

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Chile hopes Mexico's stock exchange will "very soon" join an integrated stock market that already includes Chile, Colombia and Peru, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday.

"We have unified our stock exchange with Peru and Colombia (and) we hope that we will do that with Mexico too very soon," Pinera told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The Integrated Latin American Market (MILA) allows cross-border electronic trading of shares of companies listed in the three bourses .IGBC.IGRA.IPSA.

The trio of exchanges have a combined market capitalization of $509 billion when considering shares in circulation.

That's greater than the Mexican stock market's .MXX $321 billion and second only to Brazil's bourse with $960 billion, according to data from StarMine, a Thomson Reuters company.

Pinera also said Chile aimed to improve the efficiency of state-owned mining company Codelco, saying "Codelco has to expand," but without amending the constitution, which mandates that Codelo remain 100 percent in state hands.

"We want to increase the quality and capacity of Codelco. That's why we are really willing to consider alliances between Codelco and other mining companies to explore possibilities not only in Chile but also abroad," Pinera said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Dave Graham and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Andrew Hay)