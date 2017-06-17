Chile rescuers find water in area where two missing miners were trapped

SANTIAGO, June 17 A drilling probe conducted by
rescuers seeking to find two workers missing in a southern Chile
mine for more than a week found water in the area where they are
thought to have been at the time of a June 9 flood, authorities
said on Saturday.
Snowfall in recent days and the frigid waters of a
surrounding lagoon have complicated efforts to find the two
workers in the small gold and silver mine owned by Mandalay
Resources Corp.
General Fernando San Cristobal, head of the rescue team,
said the probe reached level 55 - where the miners are believed
to have been working and where an emergency shelter is located -
and found water. Rescuers are now preparing to deploy a probe
with a camera attached.
The workers, identified as Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda,
were trapped after section two of the Delia mine, part of
Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex in Chile's southern Aysen region
was flooded.
The incident has evoked memories of a 2010 mining accident
in Copiago, northern Chile, where 33 miners were trapped
underground for nearly ten weeks before being rescued.
(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero,; additional reporting by
Alvaro Vidal, writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)