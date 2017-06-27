REFILE- Mandalay Resources says search for two missing miners in Chile fails

(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 1)

June 27 Canada's Mandalay Resources Corp said efforts to locate two of its trapped miners in a flooded silver and gold mine in Chile were unsuccessful.

The Chilean Office of Exception State has ruled out the possibility of finding the two miners, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, alive, Mandalay Resources said on Tuesday.

The Chilean government declared a so-called "state of exception" to conduct search efforts on June 16 in the Chile Chico area where the Cerro Bayo mine is located, Mandalay Resources had said last week.

The workers were trapped after section two of the Delia mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex, was flooded on June 9.

The incident evoked memories of a 2010 mining accident in Copiago, northern Chile, where 33 miners were trapped underground for nearly 10 weeks before being rescued.

Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended since the incident, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)