2 天前
Mandalay invokes force majeure at Chile's Cerro Bayo mine
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 中午12点13分 / 2 天前

Mandalay invokes force majeure at Chile's Cerro Bayo mine

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Mandalay Resources Corp said on Friday it has started issuing notices to suspend its obligations to customers, suppliers and contractors of Cerro Bayo Mine Complex in Chile after a section of the mine was flooded on June 9.

The company said its unit Minera Cerro Bayo has invoked force majeure and was reviewing alternatives for the future of mining at Cerro Bayo.

Two workers went missing following the flooding of Delia NW mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex.

Mandalay Resources had said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the trapped miners in the flooded silver and gold mine were unsuccessful.

The company said on Friday it will provide detailed update on its plans for the mine along with its second-quarter results on August 10 after market hours. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

