Striking Chilean copper miner shot dead during protest

SANTIAGO, July 24 A Chilean mining contract
worker was shot dead on Friday as a labor strike against
state-owned copper company Codelco stretched into its
fourth day, the union representing the workers said.
The Confederation of Copper Workers, or CTC, posted a
statement on its website saying that contractor Nelson
Quichillao had been shot and killed while protesting near
Codelco's Salvador mine in northern Chile.
The union blamed the shooting on police who had been ordered
in to unblock roads.
The national police force said it would make a statement
about the shooting later in the day.
The CTC has blocked roads and set up barricades at Codelco
projects around the country after contract workers affiliated
with the union went on strike Tuesday to demand the right to
negotiate a benefits package similar to that offered to direct
Codelco employees.
The CTC statement said police arrived at the site of the
protest "with the clear intention of repressing, neutralizing
and dispersing a legitimate demonstration, in which none of the
striking workers were armed."
The CTC statement said the work stoppage would continue
until a new benefits "framework agreement" is negotiated.
Codelco has suspended all operations at its Salvador
mine, which last year produced 54,000 tonnes, or just under 1
percent of the company's total copper output.
Four other mines targeted by striking workers continued
normal operations, Codelco said.
On Thursday the company said that the halt at Salvador was
costing it about $500,000 daily and that valuable equipment had
been damaged by striking workers.
Codelco said this week that increasing benefits for contract
workers was "not compatible" with current market conditions. The
copper price is at multi-year lows, dragged down by
worries over demand in key buyer China.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)