UPDATE 2-Chile copper union vows to intensify strike after miner shot dead

(Recasts with CTC union vowing to intensify strike, adds
comments from a second miners' union)
By Fabian Cambero and Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO, July 24 A Chilean mining contract
worker was shot dead by police on Friday during a protest
against state-owned copper company Codelco, prompting
union leaders to say a four-day strike would intensify.
Contract workers with the Confederation of Copper Workers,
or CTC, have blocked roads at Codelco projects around the
country demanding the right to negotiate a benefits package
similar to that offered to direct Codelco employees.
The CTC did not elaborate on how it would escalate the labor
dispute, which has already forced the suspension of operations
at Codelco's Salvador mine. Last year the mine produced 54,000
tonnes, or just under 1 percent of the company's total copper
output.
"The conflict obviously will keep going and, in fact, it
will intensify. We're not going to let the death of our
colleague be in vain," CTC President Manuel Ahumada said by
telephone.
A union representing Codelco's direct employees called on
the copper company to draw up a proposal to improve the
conditions of contract miners, but stopped short of calling on
its members to join the strike.
The CTC said contractor Nelson Quichillao had been shot
while protesting near Codelco's Salvador mine in northern Chile.
Interior Minister Jorge Burgos called the shooting a
"lamentable situation" which he said occurred as police tried to
clear a road. Prosecutors are investigating.
"The circumstances that led to guns being used need to be
investigated," he said.
The national police force said that protesters violently
charged officers, and that shots were fired to "stop their
advance."
The CTC said police arrived at the protest "with the clear
intention of repressing, neutralizing and dispersing a
legitimate demonstration, in which none of the striking workers
were armed."
Codelco reported that four other mines targeted by striking
workers continued normal operations.
On Thursday the company said the halt at Salvador was
costing it about $500,000 daily and that equipment had been
damaged by striking workers.
Codelco said this week that increasing benefits for contract
workers was "not compatible" with current market conditions. The
price of copper is at multiyear lows, dragged down by
worries over demand in key buyer China.
The mining company saw profit decline by 22 percent in 2014
mainly due to a fall in copper prices. However, the Chilean
government has been injecting billions of dollars into the
company as part of an ambitious investment plan to revamp older
mines and build new ones.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Richard Lough; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)