Chile's Codelco agrees to oversee talks as copper strike continues

SANTIAGO Aug 3 Chile state miner Codelco said
it would facilitate talks between striking contract workers and
their employers, as a stoppage that has shuttered its smallest
mine and affected others looked set to stretch into a third
week.
Contract workers affiliated with the Confederation of Copper
Workers, or CTC, have been on strike since July 21. They are
demanding the right to negotiate a benefits package similar to
the one offered to direct employees.
Codelco, the world no.1 copper exporter, has
called the stoppage illegal and said it is the responsibility of
the companies that employ the contractors - cleaners, drivers,
and other workers, including some miners - to agree any change
in benefits.
An association of those companies planned to talk to
workers' organizations on Tuesday at a meeting at which Codelco
would be a 'facilitator,' the miner said in a statement late
Sunday.
There should be no negotiation of bonuses or salary rises at
the meeting, it said.
Both Codelco and the contractor companies say paying more in
benefits is unrealistic at a time when the copper price is at
multi-year lows.
However, the CTC said Monday, "Codelco is trying to trick
workers and public opinion, insisting on this assembly and a
false negotiation," and called on the government to establish
direct talks with the company.
The protesters have blocked access roads to Codelco mines
throughout Chile, attacked vehicles and occupied Salvador, the
company's smallest complex. Codelco has said its operations
other than Salvador have been largely unaffected.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)