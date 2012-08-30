UPDATE 1-Codelco CEO-$100 bln mining investment in Chile by 2020 unlikely

* Mega projects in Chile suffering legal setbacks
* World's No. 1 copper producer Chile hit with energy woes
* Codelco CEO says Chile mining investment target ambitious
SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Chile's goal of attracting $100
billion in mining investment by 2020 is unlikely to be achieved
because of setbacks to several planned mining and energy
projects, Thomas Keller, chief executive of state copper giant
Codelco, said on Thursday.
Many analysts had already called the target unfeasible,
citing Chile's ballooning energy problems, dwindling ore grades
and volatile world copper prices -- all of which may
cause companies to reconsider projects.
On Tuesday, Chile's top court rejected the planned $5
billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, citing
environmental reasons and potentially jeopardizing a string of
new mines planned in the mineral-rich Atacama region.
"The portfolio of $100 billion appears very ambitious.
Clearly it's a little optimistic to make it materialize within
the time frame initially forecast," Codelco's CEO
said during a news conference.
"Indeed some projects have already been delayed and likely
won't be achieved in line with what was originally programmed,"
he added.
Chile, once Latin America's investor darling, is also
experiencing an increase in environmental and social opposition
to mega projects that is gaining traction in courtrooms.
While mining helped Chile's economy grow 5.4 percent in the
first half of this year, the country has the highest level of
income inequality among the 34 OECD countries, according to a
report by the body last year, and many Chileans feel they have
been left out of the country's copper boom.
Chile's government will on Thursday send a bill to Congress
intended to connect its two main energy grids to soothe
criticism, soften high energy prices and bolster the country's
shaky transmission system.
Lumina Copper's Caserones mine and Barrick's Pascua
Lama mine are among the mines gearing up to operate in the area
near where Castilla was planned.
But the rejection of Castilla may lead to delays in
Codelco's small Salvador project as energy prices will be hard
to stomach, Keller said in an interview with Chile's Diario
Financiero on Wednesday.
Keller is overseeing the state miner's own challenging
investment plans to boost copper output to more than 2 million
tonnes from around 1.7 million tonnes. Chile, which produces
about one-third of the world's red metal, mined 5.24 million
tonnes of copper last year, down 3.2 percent from 2010 levels.
July's copper output sank 8.5 percent from June due to
maintenance of conveyer belts and grinding equipment, the INE
statistics agency also said on Thursday.
More than $22 billion and over 8,000 megawatts in energy
investment in Chile have been suspended, according to Libertad y
Desarrollo, a conservative Chilean think-tank.
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, whose MPX Energia SA
was spearheading the Castilla project, reportedly
said via Twitter that investing in Chile "was becoming
impossible," according to local media, which added that the
tweet was later deleted.