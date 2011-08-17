UPDATE 1-Chile Collahuasi union threatens one-day stoppage

* Collahuasi union threat follows rash of labor unrest

* Mine produces 3.3 pct of world mined copper (Updates with union comment, background)

SANTIAGO Aug 17 The labor union at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, threatened on Wednesday to stage a one-day stoppage on Sept. 2 if the mine's operator does not hire back workers fired after a previous disruption.

Collahuasi, jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), fired six workers after a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July that came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer.

"By a wide margin, union workers decided to halt activities on Friday, Sept. 2 if the six fired workers are not reinstated by Aug. 31," the union said in a statement posted on its Web site. Collahuasi accounts for 3.3 percent of the world's mined copper. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Workers at the the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) Escondida, held a two-week strike of their own earlier this month that stoked supply fears and underpinned global prices.

Labor unrest has spread across the globe as miners from Zambia to South Africa and Australia demand a bigger share of the near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo American (AAL.L) and Freeport McMoran (FCX.N).

The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside the collective bargaining process and dragging on for longer than expected. It also raised the possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

The Escondida strike came only days after workers at state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] downed tools for 24 hours to protest against massive layoff plans as part of a restructuring of the world's top copper producer. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Editing by Simon Gardner and Marguerita Choy)