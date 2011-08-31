Chile Collahuasi sees copper output 500,000 T 2011

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's giant Collahuasi copper mine expects to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper this year, with output stabilizing around 600,000 tonnes in coming years, the operator's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Collahuasi, the world's No.3 copper mine, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.