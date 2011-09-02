WRAPUP 2-Escondida ends force majeure,Collahuasi avoids stoppage

* Market estimates Escondida strike loss at over 40,000 T
* Chile Collahuasi union opts against stoppage - source
* Chile mining sector buffeted by disruptions
SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Chile copper supply fears
eased on Friday as world No.1 copper mine Escondida lifted
force majeure on concentrate shipments and a union source at
No.3 copper mine Collahuasi said workers opted against a
threatened stoppage.
Escondida, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper
and is majority-owned by BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L),
declared force majeure on July 27 amid a two-week worker strike
that ended on Aug. 5.
The force majeure applied to sales of copper concentrate,
which is the crushed, unrefined mineral. Concentrate represents
about 72 percent of Escondida's annual output.
"Minera Escondida has informed the (market regulator) that
from today, it has informed its clients that the previously
declared force majeure is over," the mine's operator said in a
statement.
It gave no details on lost output.
Escondida previously said the strike did not have a
significant impact, though the strike is believed to have cost
BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in
recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and
strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent
among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom
fueled by high international copper prices.
CHILE BATTERED BY SUPPLY RISKS
The protracted strike at Escondida could push a global
shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year.

The Collahuasi union had threatened to down tools on Sept.
2 after the operator of the mine, which produces around 3
percent of the world's copper, fired six workers following a
24-hour partial stoppage in late July.
That came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top
copper producer, where severe weather and accidents have also
buffeted production in recent months.
Copper prices fell on Friday after poor U.S. jobs data for
August fuelled concerns about the health of the world's top
economy while the threat of kinks in a constrained supply
pipeline provided a floor for prices.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
closed at $9,076 a tonne, down 0.8 percent from a close at
$9,148 per tonne on Thursday.
The end of Escondida's force majeure was the second
supply-positive development in top global copper producer Chile
in a matter of hours.
Before dawn on Friday, a union source at Collahuasi said
workers had decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage
after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator.
"Operations at Collahuasi are running normally," said
Bernardita Fernandez, spokeswoman for Collahuasi's operator.
The union source said workers had agreed to bonus
adjustments and a one-off goodwill payment proposed by the
operator of Collahuasi, which is jointly owned by global miners
Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L).
"The workers accepted all of the points (proposed by the
mine operator) and are going to work," the union source told
Reuters. "There is no stoppage."
Workers at Collahuasi last year held a month-long strike
over pay, the longest strike ever at a major private mine in
Chile.
Soaring commodity prices have moved workers from Zambia to
South Africa and Australia to demand a bigger share of the
near-record profits of mining giants such as Anglo American
(AAL.L) and Freeport McMoran (FCX.N).
The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside
the collective bargaining process. It has raised the
possibility of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor
action.
