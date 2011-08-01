Bonus deadlock as Chile Escondida strike in day 11

* Bonus is key roadblock in Escondida strike deal

* Collahuasi union ends 24-hour stoppage

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 1 A strike at the world's No.1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida, pushed into an 11th day on Monday, but the risk of it spreading appeared limited after a weekend walkout at the No. 3 mine, Collahuasi lasted just 24 hours.

Escondida and its workers remain deadlocked over a bonus demand, but the miners' union said that was the only remaining sticking point, raising hopes of a possible solution to the strike at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

Repeated labor action in Chile has fueled supply worries and spurred global copper prices higher.

Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended the protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ), said the disruption had little impact on output and that most workers remained at their posts.

Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ) and Anglo American.

Escondida workers rejected a new compensation package from majority-owner BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) ( BHP.AX ) on Friday, and say the ball is in the company's court.

"We're ready to talk, but we're not going to initiate. It's up to the company to contact us," said Marcelo Tapia, a spokesman for the Escondida's workers' union. "It's up to them to make a decent offer if they want to put an end to the strike."

The strike has forced Escondida to declare force majeure, a clause that frees it of liability for shipment delays.

Copper prices in London jumped early on Friday to three-month highs on supply fears stemming from the strike. But copper gave back most of those gains later amid concern about a weaker U.S. economy and a potential debt default as Washington faces an Aug. 2 deadline to raise its debt ceiling.

The Escondida strike took Chile by surprise, coming outside the collective wage agreement process, and is seen raising the possibility of more unpredictable labor action in future.

It also came on the heels of a 24-hour workers stoppage by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions are demanding a bigger say in the restructuring of the world's top copper mining company.

Escondida's workers tapped into a vein of wider discontent in Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have mounted protests against unpopular conservative President Sebastian Pinera's policies.

Labor negotiations in Chile have turned more volatile in recent years as copper prices near record highs have inspired worker demands for higher pay.

Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at a major private mine in Chile. A series of accidents and bad weather have also curbed the mine's output.

A group of workers on Saturday blocked access roads to Collahuasi's open pit before voting for the 24 hour stoppage to demand higher bonuses, union leaders said.

"This is our first warning," said Collahuasi union leader Cristian Arancibia. "We will continue our fight."

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.

Chile's state labor authority has called the Escondida strike illegal, in a move industry executives believe could scare workers into softening their stance. (With reporting by Alonso Soto and Fabian Cambero. Writing by Simon Gardner)