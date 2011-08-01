Bonus deadlock as Chile Escondida strike in day 11

* Bonus is key roadblock in Escondida strike deal
* Collahuasi union ends 24-hour stoppage
By Moises Avila
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 1 A strike at the
world's No.1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida, pushed into an
11th day on Monday, but the risk of it spreading appeared
limited after a weekend walkout at the No. 3 mine, Collahuasi
lasted just 24 hours.
Escondida and its workers remain deadlocked over a bonus
demand, but the miners' union said that was the only remaining
sticking point, raising hopes of a possible solution to the
strike at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's
copper.
Repeated labor action in Chile has fueled supply worries
and spurred global copper prices higher.
Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of
global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor
demands of their own, but ended the protest on Sunday.
The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo
American (AAL.L), said the disruption had little impact on
output and that most workers remained at their posts.
Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia
to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record
earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran (FCX.N) and
Anglo American.
Escondida workers rejected a new compensation package from
majority-owner BHP Billiton (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) on Friday, and say
the ball is in the company's court.
"We're ready to talk, but we're not going to initiate. It's
up to the company to contact us," said Marcelo Tapia, a
spokesman for the Escondida's workers' union. "It's up to them
to make a decent offer if they want to put an end to the
strike."
The strike has forced Escondida to declare force majeure, a
clause that frees it of liability for shipment delays.
Copper prices in London jumped early on Friday to
three-month highs on supply fears stemming from the strike. But
copper gave back most of those gains later amid concern about a
weaker U.S. economy and a potential debt default as Washington
faces an Aug. 2 deadline to raise its debt ceiling.
The Escondida strike took Chile by surprise, coming outside
the collective wage agreement process, and is seen raising the
possibility of more unpredictable labor action in future.
It also came on the heels of a 24-hour workers stoppage by
state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions are
demanding a bigger say in the restructuring of the world's top
copper mining company.
Escondida's workers tapped into a vein of wider discontent
in Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have
mounted protests against unpopular conservative President
Sebastian Pinera's policies.
Labor negotiations in Chile have turned more volatile in
recent years as copper prices near record highs have inspired
worker demands for higher pay.
Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago
over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at
a major private mine in Chile. A series of accidents and bad
weather have also curbed the mine's output.
A group of workers on Saturday blocked access roads to
Collahuasi's open pit before voting for the 24 hour stoppage to
demand higher bonuses, union leaders said.
"This is our first warning," said Collahuasi union leader
Cristian Arancibia. "We will continue our fight."
Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to
demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines
in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.
Chile's state labor authority has called the Escondida
strike illegal, in a move industry executives believe could
scare workers into softening their stance.
(With reporting by Alonso Soto and Fabian Cambero. Writing by
Simon Gardner)