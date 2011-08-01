UPDATE 2-Lower union demands on day 11 of Escondida strike

* Union lowers bonus demand, signals flexibility

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 1 Workers at Chile's giant Escondida mine on Monday lowered bonus demands, easing their position in a bid to end an 11-day strike at the world's top copper deposit that has stoked supply fears.

Workers and mine owner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) have been deadlocked over the bonus demand, but acknowledged other agreements that raised hopes of a possible solution to the conflict at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

"We cannot win them all. We are lowering our demands to 4 million pesos ($8,700) as a show of flexibility to negotiate," union leader Marcelo Tapia told reporters in the northern city of Antofagasta. Workers initially demanded $11,000 for a bonus linked to the BHP's earnings.

BHP last week slightly cut its bonus offer to $5,760 per worker, which Escondida workers rejected on Friday.

Repeated labor action in Chile has raised the specter of contagion at the world's top copper producer and kept prices lofty despite fears over the health of the global economy.

A 24-hour partial strike by workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, over the weekend highlighted the risks investors face in the mining powerhouse.

Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended the protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ), said the disruption had little impact on output and that most workers remained at their posts.

Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ) and Anglo American.

The strike has forced Escondida to declare force majeure, a clause that frees it of liability for shipment delays.

Copper rose to its highest in almost four months on Monday as the strike stoked supply fears, but later tumbled to post its biggest one day loss in two months on fears of a slowdown in global demand for the metal. [ID:nL6E7J10JO]

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dropped $170 to end at $9,650 a tonne.

The Escondida strike took Chile by surprise, coming outside the collective wage agreement process, and is seen raising the possibility of more unpredictable labor action in future.

It also came on the heels of a 24-hour workers stoppage by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions are demanding a bigger say in the restructuring of the world's top copper mining company.

Escondida's workers tapped into a vein of wider discontent in Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have mounted protests against unpopular conservative President Sebastian Pinera's policies.

Labor negotiations in Chile have turned more volatile in recent years as copper prices near record highs have inspired worker demands for higher pay.

Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at a major private mine in Chile. A series of accidents and bad weather have also curbed output at the mine that aims to surpass Escondida as the world top copper deposit.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.

(With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Alonso Soto and Fabian Cambero. Writing by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)