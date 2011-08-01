UPDATE 2-Lower union demands on day 11 of Escondida strike

* Union lowers bonus demand, signals flexibility
* Bonus key roadblock in Escondida strike deal
* Collahuasi union ends 24-hour, partial stoppage
* Escondida strike has kept copper prices lofty
(Recast with union lowering bonus demand)
By Moises Avila
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 1 Workers at Chile's
giant Escondida mine on Monday lowered bonus demands, easing
their position in a bid to end an 11-day strike at the world's
top copper deposit that has stoked supply fears.
Workers and mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) have
been deadlocked over the bonus demand, but acknowledged other
agreements that raised hopes of a possible solution to the
conflict at a mine that extracts 7 percent of the world's
copper.
"We cannot win them all. We are lowering our demands to 4
million pesos ($8,700) as a show of flexibility to negotiate,"
union leader Marcelo Tapia told reporters in the northern city
of Antofagasta. Workers initially demanded $11,000 for a bonus
linked to the BHP's earnings.
BHP last week slightly cut its bonus offer to $5,760 per
worker, which Escondida workers rejected on Friday.
Repeated labor action in Chile has raised the specter of
contagion at the world's top copper producer and kept prices
lofty despite fears over the health of the global economy.
A 24-hour partial strike by workers at the world's No. 3
copper mine, Collahuasi, over the weekend highlighted the risks
investors face in the mining powerhouse.
Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of
global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor
demands of their own, but ended the protest on Sunday.
The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo
American (AAL.L), said the disruption had little impact on
output and that most workers remained at their posts.
Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia
to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record
earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran (FCX.N) and
Anglo American.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
> Take a Look on mining in Chile: [ID:nN1E76K24S]
> Graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s
> Graphic on Escondida output:r.reuters.com/has72s
> TIMELINE-Chile strikes of past 20 yrs [ID:nN1E76U03L]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The strike has forced Escondida to declare force majeure, a
clause that frees it of liability for shipment delays.
Copper rose to its highest in almost four months on Monday
as the strike stoked supply fears, but later tumbled to post
its biggest one day loss in two months on fears of a slowdown
in global demand for the metal. [ID:nL6E7J10JO]
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
dropped $170 to end at $9,650 a tonne.
The Escondida strike took Chile by surprise, coming outside
the collective wage agreement process, and is seen raising the
possibility of more unpredictable labor action in future.
It also came on the heels of a 24-hour workers stoppage by
state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions are
demanding a bigger say in the restructuring of the world's top
copper mining company.
Escondida's workers tapped into a vein of wider discontent
in Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have
mounted protests against unpopular conservative President
Sebastian Pinera's policies.
Labor negotiations in Chile have turned more volatile in
recent years as copper prices near record highs have inspired
worker demands for higher pay.
Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago
over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at
a major private mine in Chile. A series of accidents and bad
weather have also curbed output at the mine that aims to
surpass Escondida as the world top copper deposit.
Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to
demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines
in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.
(With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Alonso Soto and Fabian
Cambero. Writing by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid)