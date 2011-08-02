Bonus in balance as Chile Escondida strike in day 12

* Bonus key hurdle to Escondida strike deal
By Moises Avila
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Operators of the
world's No.1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida, remained mute on
Tuesday as workers waited to see if it would accept trimmed
bonus demands to defuse a 12-day strike fanning supply fears.
Union leaders and mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L)
have been deadlocked over the bonus demand, which workers say
is the only remaining hurdle preventing an end to the conflict
at the mine, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.
"A mutual understanding between the company and the union
could come at any minute. We hope that is the case," union
leader Marcelo Tapia said.
But he said the company had not responded to their diluted
bonus demand, and a BHP spokesman declined to comment. BHP last
week hardened its position, slightly cutting its bonus offer to
$5,760 per worker, which Escondida workers rejected on Friday.
The workers now say they will settle for $8,700 each.
The strike forced Escondida last week to declare force
majeure, a clause freeing it of liability for shipment delays.
The mining sector in top global producer Chile has been
buffeted by labor unrest and disruptions due to severe weather
this year, and the strike has raised fears of contagion at
other private mines.
A 24-hour partial strike by workers at the world's No. 3
copper mine, Collahuasi, over the weekend highlighted the risks
investors face in the mining powerhouse.
Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of
global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor
demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.
The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo
American (AAL.L), said the disruption had little impact on
output and that most workers remained at their posts.
Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia
to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record
earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran (FCX.N) and
Anglo American.
Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday on concerns about
demand growth, after data showed weaker manufacturing activity
in top consumers China and the United States. However,
Escondida's lingering strike limited losses.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped to $9,647 a tonne in official rings from $9,650 at the
The Escondida strike took Chile off guard, coming outside
the collective wage agreement process, and it is seen raising
the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor
action.
It also came after a 24-hour worker stoppage by state
copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions want a bigger say
in the restructuring of the world's top copper mining company.
Escondida's workers took advantage of wider discontent in
Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have
mounted protests against unpopular conservative President
Sebastian Pinera's policies.
Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago
over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at
a major private mine in Chile.
Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to
demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines
in Chile could follow suit with similar demands.
(With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Writing
by Simon Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)