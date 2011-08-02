Bonus in balance as Chile Escondida strike in day 12

* Bonus key hurdle to Escondida strike deal

* Union awaits company reply to lower bonus demand

* Escondida strike limits copper price losses

By Moises Avila

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Operators of the world's No.1 copper mine, Chile's Escondida, remained mute on Tuesday as workers waited to see if it would accept trimmed bonus demands to defuse a 12-day strike fanning supply fears.

Union leaders and mine owner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) have been deadlocked over the bonus demand, which workers say is the only remaining hurdle preventing an end to the conflict at the mine, which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper.

"A mutual understanding between the company and the union could come at any minute. We hope that is the case," union leader Marcelo Tapia said.

But he said the company had not responded to their diluted bonus demand, and a BHP spokesman declined to comment. BHP last week hardened its position, slightly cutting its bonus offer to $5,760 per worker, which Escondida workers rejected on Friday. The workers now say they will settle for $8,700 each.

The strike forced Escondida last week to declare force majeure, a clause freeing it of liability for shipment delays.

The mining sector in top global producer Chile has been buffeted by labor unrest and disruptions due to severe weather this year, and the strike has raised fears of contagion at other private mines.

A 24-hour partial strike by workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, over the weekend highlighted the risks investors face in the mining powerhouse.

Workers at Collahuasi, which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended their protest on Sunday.

The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ), said the disruption had little impact on output and that most workers remained at their posts.

Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the record earnings of global giants like Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ) and Anglo American.

Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday on concerns about demand growth, after data showed weaker manufacturing activity in top consumers China and the United States. However, Escondida's lingering strike limited losses.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped to $9,647 a tonne in official rings from $9,650 at the close on Monday. [ID:nL3E7J20AM]

The Escondida strike took Chile off guard, coming outside the collective wage agreement process, and it is seen raising the specter of increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.

It also came after a 24-hour worker stoppage by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions want a bigger say in the restructuring of the world's top copper mining company.

Escondida's workers took advantage of wider discontent in Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have mounted protests against unpopular conservative President Sebastian Pinera's policies.

Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at a major private mine in Chile.

Some in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to demands for a higher bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could follow suit with similar demands. (With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)