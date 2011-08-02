版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 05:26 BJT

RPT-UPDATE 3-Chile Escondida strike talks on 'right path'-union

 (Repeats, fixes typo in headline)
 * Union, BHP enter negotiations aimed  at ending conflict
 * Workers ready to vote on a new proposal-union
 * Bonus key hurdle to end Escondida stoppage
 * Escondida action keep pressure on copper prices
 (Adds details on polling boxes)
 By Moises Avila
 ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 2 Global miner BHP
Billiton and its workers were on the "right path" toward a deal
to end a 12-day strike at the world's top copper deposit,
Chile's Escondida, a union leader said on Tuesday.
 Union officials and BHP  (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) resumed talks
that were deadlocked over a bonus demand. Workers at the mine,
which extracts 7 percent of the world's copper, called the
bonus the only hurdle preventing an end to the conflict, which
has dented global supplies of the industrial metal.
 Union leader Marcelo Tapia, who is participating in talks
with company executives, said talks were scheduled to resume
later on Tuesday, and that workers could vote soon if BHP makes
a new bonus offer.
 A BHP spokesman in London declined to comment on the
negotiations.
 The surprise strike has lasted longer than many experts
expected, raising the possibility that strife could spread to
other mines in Chile, the world's top copper producer.
 Workers prepared poll boxes at the union headquarters in
the northern city of Antofagasta to take to the mine site for a
possible vote later on Friday, union workers said.
 Strikers lowered their bonus demand on Monday in a bid to
end the stoppage that is believed to have cost BHP about 36,000
tonnes so far. The miner last week hardened its position,
slightly cutting its bonus offer to $5,760 per worker, which
Escondida workers rejected on Friday. The workers now say they
will settle for $8,700 each.
 The strike forced Escondida last week to declare force
majeure, a clause freeing it of liability for shipment delays.
 Higher copper prices have emboldened workers from Indonesia
to Zambia to Chile to demand a bigger slice of the pie from
global giants like Freeport McMoran (FCX.N) and Anglo American
(AAL.L), which have posted record earnings.
 In addition to BHP, Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) holds a 30
percent stake in Escondida and Japanese consortium Jeco a 12.5
percent stake.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Take a Look on mining in Chile:         [ID:nN1E76K24S]
 Graphic on Chile mines:     r.reuters.com/gyz52s
 Graphic on Escondida output:r.reuters.com/has72s
 Timeline-Chile strikes of past 20 yrs   [ID:nN1E76U03L]
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 Labor unrest and severe weather disruptions have buffeted
the mining sector in top global producer Chile this year. Some
in the copper industry fear that if BHP agrees to raise the
bonus at Escondida, workers at other mines in Chile could
follow suit with similar demands.
 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, was hit with a
24-hour partial strike over the weekend. Workers at Collahuasi,
which accounts for 3.3 percent of global mined copper, downed
tools on Saturday over labor demands of their own, but ended
their protest on Sunday.
 The mine, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo
American, said the disruption had little impact on output and
most workers remained at their posts.
 London copper bounced from a one-week low to end up on
Tuesday as an ongoing supply disruption at Escondida. Benchmark
copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 closed steady at
$9,680 a tonne. [ID:nL3E7J20AM]
 The Escondida strike caught Chile off guard, coming outside
the collective bargaining process. It has raised the specter of
increasingly unpredictable and volatile labor action.
 It also came after a 24-hour worker stoppage by state
copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL], where unions want a bigger say
in the restructuring of the world's top copper mining company.
 Escondida's workers took advantage of wider discontent in
Chile, where students, miners and environmentalists have
mounted protests against unpopular conservative President
Sebastian Pinera's policies.
 Collahuasi workers staged a 32-day strike six months ago
over a new wage contract -- the longest labor stoppage ever at
a major private mine in Chile.
 (With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Writing
by Simon Gardner and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
David Gregorio)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐