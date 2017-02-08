版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 09:15 BJT

Chilean police raid local offices of Brazil firm OAS

SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.

The investigation is looking into whether leftist politician Marco Enriquez-Ominami potentially broke tax, donation and electoral subsidy laws when OAS allegedly loaned him a private jet for his failed 2013 presidential bid, daily newspaper La Tercera reported.

OAS is among 31 Brazilian engineering and construction groups accused of rigging state contracts in the "Car Wash" case, Brazil's biggest corruption scandal yet known.

Brazilian magazine Veja reported in late January that OAS also helped finance President Michelle Bachelet's campaign.

Chile's government denied the accusations against Bachelet's campaign.

Government spokeswoman Paula Narvaez denied the accusations against Bachelet's campaign, saying on Feb. 1 that the financing was correctly logged with the country's electoral service

"All the information is clear and transparent and so we reject any attempt to muddy the campaign and tie it to completely speculative information." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐