SANTIAGO May 11 Chilean mall operator Parque Arauco said on Friday it had agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $1 billion with a Colombian bank and a private equity fund to invest in shopping centers in Colombia.

Parque Arauco told Chile's market regulator it would finance 55 percent of the overall investment made with a unit of Bancolombia , Colombia's largest financial firm by assets, and private investment fund Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia.