2013年 9月 26日

Chile top court upholds suspension of Barrick Pascua-Lama

SANTIAGO, Sept 25 Chile's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a freeze on Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine but stopped short of ordering a re-examination of the project's environmental permit.

A group of indigenous Chileans had asked the top court to revoke Barrick's license, arguing environmental harm at the complex, which straddles the Chilean and Argentine border, warranted a re-evaluation of the project.
