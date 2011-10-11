All Chile pension funds' returns fell in September

SANTIAGO Oct 11 Returns on all of Chile's
pensions funds fell in September, dragged down by glum local
and foreign bourses, the country's pension regulator said on
Tuesday.
Chile's six pension fund administrators manage five types
of fund with different levels of risk.
Returns on "A" and "B" funds, seen as the riskiest in the
system, plunged 4.49 percent and 3.23 percent, respectively, in
September.
The "C" fund, considered to have an intermediate degree of
risk, reported a 2.03 percent drop.
Fund "D," seen as conservative, shed 0.72 percent, while
fund "E," considered the least risky in the market, lost 0.05
percent.
The value of pension funds grew to $132.661 billion in
September, up 1.3 percent from the same period last year.
"(The results) are mostly explained by generalized negative
returns on local and foreign equity investments," the regulator
said in a note.
Chile's main stock index, the blue-chip IPSA .IPSA shed
around 10 percent in September, as global economic slowdown
fears battered world bourses.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Andrew Hay)