公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Spain's Endesa, Chile pension funds in capital hike deal-source

SANTIAGO Dec 7 Spain's Endesa SA and Chilean pension funds have clinched an agreement over regional energy group Enersis SA's controversial planned capital increase, a pension fund source told Reuters on Friday.

The agreement is likely to be announced later in the day, a source close to Endesa told Reuters earlier on Friday.

