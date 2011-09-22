CORRECTED-Chile peso ends down 3.9 pct on tumbling copper,stocks

(Corrects to make clear biggest daily fall since January)

SANTIAGO, Sept 22 Chile's peso closed sharply down on Thursday, tracking prices of the country's top export copper that plummeted to one-year lows and global bourses slumping on recession fears.

For more, see [ID:nL5E7KM2AR] and [ID:nS1E78L0YZ]

The peso CLP=CL closed down 3.9 percent to bid 520.80 per U.S. dollar, falling to its weakest since July 2010 in the biggest daily drop since early January.